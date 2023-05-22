Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday signed House Bill 1528 into law, alongside Rep. Dave Heine, East Allen County Schools Superintendent Marilyn Hissong, Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel, Oliver Barie of Borror Public Affairs, and representatives of Indiana Department of Education, Purdue Fort Wayne and Trine University.
House Bill 1528 is the "Transition to Teaching" bill where school districts can now attract more teachers by broadening the eligibility to the Hoosier Educators Scholarship program. Candidates enrolled in a “transition to teaching” program will be able to access up to $10,000 toward their tuition. Applicants must already have a baccalaureate degree.
Applicants must also agree to teach at a public school or eligible school for five years after completing the transition to teaching program.
Hissong said, “This opens a lot of doors for future teachers without them accruing college loan debt and also allows them to acclimate into our classrooms more quickly.”
Individuals interested in applying for this program should go to https://tinyurl.com/r4m8x2ay send emails to NextTeacher@che.in.gov for more details.
