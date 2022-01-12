ANGOLA — Angola High School students were sent home from school after material from a fire extinguisher used in fighting a lint trap fire contaminated food.
Students had been holed up in the school gymnasium as fire officials assessed damage from a lint fire that broke out in a dryer at the school.
"Today, the lint trap in one of our dryers caught on fire," Principal Travis Heavin said in text and email messages sent out to parents.
"While trying to put out the fire, a fire extinguisher contaminated the food in the cafeteria. We will not be able to serve the students lunch today. We will be sending students home. Students were instructed to contact their parents or guardians," Heavin said.
Students were released to a parking lot near the gym where they had been gathered throughout the morning.
The call came in after 8 a.m. today. On the scene were firefighters from Angola and Fremont fire departments.
"All our students are safe. The students did an excellent job evacuating the building," Heavin said. "Again, all the students are safe and in the main gym of the building. We will communicate further information as soon as it is released to us.”
In addition to firefighters, there also was on hand at least one representative of the Steuben County Health Department, apparently due to the cafeteria contamination.
"Right now the fire department is assessing the building and the situation," Heavin said in his message delivered at 9:15 a.m.
The school sent out a handful of messages to keep parents apprised of the situation throughout the morning as it unfolded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.