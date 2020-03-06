ANGOLA — Steuben County’s emergency response professionals started a new program Friday.
On the first Friday of every month, they plan to eat lunch with local elementary school students. It started this week at Carlin Park Elementary School.
Several Angola firefighters, an Angola Police officer, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department representatives and Steuben County Emergency Medical Service personnel joined Carlin Park students for lunch. They sat with the children, ate the same lunches and shared smiles.
The program also started Friday in Fremont, with Fremont first responders eating lunch at Fremont Elementary School.
Steuben County EMS Director Pat Kirkpatrick said the day in Angola was a success. The program — organized by paramedic Josh Daring — is modeled after a similar lunch buddy outreach at East Allen County schools. It is an opportunity to interact with the community in a new way, said Kirkpatrick.
“The kids are having fun with it,” said Daring as he watched the animated conversations at the little lunch tables in the cafeteria. “It benefits us.”
Paramedics, fire firefighters and police may come into a child’s life during scary, stressful times. Sometimes children hear unpleasant characterizations of public servants, and meeting them one-on-one allows them to have their own personal impressions.
“I thought they were amazing,” said Carlin Park fourth-grader Sophia Murphy.
Her classmate Dawson Hagan sat with a firefighter at lunch. One of the students at Dawson’s table asked the firefighter about the worst fire he’d ever battled, and the firefighter shared a story about a smoldering barn that took half a day to put out.
Among those at lunch on Friday were Fire Chief T.R. Hagerty and Sheriff Rodney Robinson.
Spending time with children in nonemergency situations is a boon both for law enforcement and the children, said Robinson. It makes the children more comfortable with uniformed officers; they may feel less intimidated to approach an officer to ask a question or report something illegal or dangerous.
“It was actually very fun,” said fourth-grader Nevaeh Creager, who learned that in police academy, you get pepper sprayed.
The first response team will show up once a month at a local elementary school; next month, on April 3, at Ryan Park Elementary School. Lunch is at Hendry Park Elementary on May 1.
The program is made possible by cooperation of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County.
“When we approached (assistant superintendent) Ann Rice with it, she was excited to see us come in,” said Daring, who extolled the support of the principals and staff.
“We’ve had an outpouring of support from everybody,” said Daring.
Friday afternoon, as the children went about the last part of their school day before the weekend, they wore golden sheriff badge stickers and big smiles on their faces.
“They’d been excited about this all week,” said Carlin Park employee Steve Hanna.
Daring said it is a pilot program but will continue next school year if it continues to meet with success.
