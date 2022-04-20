ANGOLA — The Pleasant Lake Elementary School’s beach is being gifted to the Pleasant Lake Lions Club.
At Tuesday night’s Metropolitan School District of Steuben County’s Board of Trustees meeting, the board unanimously voted to allow Pleasant Lake Lions Club to take over the Pleasant Lake Elementary School beach.
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County’s Superintendent Matthew Widenhoefer said when he first took over the superintendent position at MSD he was, “excited to learn one of our schools has a beach.”
Owning a beach results in a 5% higher rate on insurance and therein liability.
“Pleasant Lake Lions Club asked if Metropolitan School District of Steuben County would gift it to them so they could take on the liability,” said Widenhoefer.
They have both the insurance capacity and manpower, Widenhoefer said.
It is believed that Pleasant Lake Elementary is the only school in the state to have a beach.
There have been many discussions over the years about the school district giving up the beach.
With the Lions taking over ownership, it will still be used as a community resource. The Lions also maintain the Steuben Township Park that’s west of the school on Main Street, near the Steuben Township Fire Department.
The beach is used little by the school and is more of a community resource. The beach, just south of the school, does get some use during the annual Water Days event that’s held near the end of the school year at Pleasant Lake Elementary.
Throughout the summer months, the beach is used by members of the community and their guests.
In the mid-1980s, the beach was used as the staging point for the swim leg of a triathlon hosted by The Herald Republican, which used the elementary as race headquarters.
The beach has also been training ground for emergency personnel from a variety of agencies to use for training purposes.
