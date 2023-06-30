ANGOLA — An Orland man has been arrested for two counts of, a Level 1 felony, after an incident that occurred early Thursday, court records say.
Arrested was Jorge Lopez, 30, who walked into the home of a 17-year-old girl at Lake Pleasant then raped her at knife point, said a probable cause of affidavit filed in Steuben Superior Court.
Lopez is facing two charges of rape with a deadly weapon, two counts of Level 5 felony intimidation, one count of Level 5 felony strangulation and Class A misdemeanor fraud.
Lopez went to the rural Orland lake residence late Wednesday night under the pretense of checking on the well being of girl. He later returned on Thursday morning, forcing the girl onto her bed and having intercourse with her.
Court records said the girl, “stated the subject came up to her, put the knife up against her throat and took their other hand and forcefully put it on her face covering her mouth and nose area. (The girl) stated she was unable to breathe as her airway was restricted by the subjects hand on her mouth,” court records said.
The girl was then forced onto the bed and the rape occurred, court records said.
The girl “stated the assault stopped when she told the subject she wouldn’t tell anybody or call the police if they would stop. (She) stated the subject eventually stopped, grabbed the knife and got up off the bed. (She) stated the subject then walked to her bedroom door, turned around, looked at her and stated if you call the police or tell anybody I’ll come back and kill you and your sister. (She) stated the subject then left the bedroom,” court records said, recounting an interview of the victim with police.
During the course of the incident, the girl was cut on her neck at least once, court records said.
After Lopez left, the girl called her sister, who found her unconscious outside her residence. The girl was then taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital for treatment.
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate the incident when they were summoned to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital at about 4:45 a.m. Thursday to take a report on a woman who may have been sexually assaulted, said a news release issued by the Sheriff’s Office.
Upon initial contact with the victim, deputies determined that a sexual assault had occurred. Detectives were called to the hospital to assist in the investigation.
After being treated for minor injuries and the collection of evidence at the hospital, the victim was able to provide several details about the incident and Lopez to detectives, the news release said.
Sheriff’s detectives were able to locate Lopez and brought him into the Sheriff’s Office for an interview.
Following that interview, Lopez was booked into the Steuben County Jail.
Lopez was also charged with having a falsified government document. In this case, he was found to have a fake Social Security card in order to work at a local business.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were Orland Police, Angola Police, Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Child Services.
Lopez was arraigned by Magistrate James Burns Friday afternoon.
If found guilty of all charges and sentencing is consecutive, Lopez is facing nearly 100 years in prison.
