Law enforcement arrest 5
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Justin M. Bailey, 32, of the 8000 block of East Metz Road, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Mary Golojch, 37, homeless, arrested at the Steuben County Jail on a felony charge of battery by bodily waste on a public safety officer.
• Derick L. Hall, 40, of the 3000 block of Brock Drive, Toledo, Ohio, arrested on a misdemeanor arrest warrant.
• Noah B. Kline, 22, of the 2000 block of Deforest Avenue, arrested in the 200 block of Deforest Avenue on misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and domestic battery and felony battery by bodily waste of a public safety officer.
• Melissa M. Levitz, 36, of the 8000 block of East Metz Road, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
