ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Thursday and Friday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jalen I. Brown, 21, of the 400 block of Clark Street, Centreville, Michigan, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Derick J. McMillen, 23, of the 4000 block of West U.S. 20, arrested on warrants alleging counterfeiting, theft and probation violation.
