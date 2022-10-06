ANGOLA — Carlin Park Elementary School’s English Language Learning class celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by making piñatas.
“I decided this time to do just something fun and crafty, and really just get the kids and their imaginations going and just picking up different colors, and just really being proud of where they come from and being able to celebrate their ancestors and who they are becoming,” said Josie Gilbert, ELL teacher at Carlin Park.
She said she liked to celebrate all their students’ cultures since they all come from different cultures and backgrounds. Erica Carmona, ELL instructional assistant, said she also enjoyed making piñatas with the kids, and that it was a lovely hands-on project.
“It was something for them to experience and say, ‘hey, by the way we did piñatas,’ and show their siblings how to make piñatas,” said Gilbert.
She explained that piñatas originated from China, and then Mexico adopted them, and they are now used for fun celebrations like parties and get-togethers. Gilbert said she chose to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the kids by making piñatas because it was a relatively easy project.
“I thought these are easy to make,” she said.
The kids used newspapers, tissues, balloons — and got messy — and it was fun, and the kids enjoyed all the process, said Gilbert. She said now the kids are asking if they can take their piñatas home, but the school wants to keep them on display “for a little bit.”
The piñatas the kids made at school are not filled with candies because in that case they will be easier to break if filled. Students can fill their piñatas with candies later at home. Carlin Park ELL class students come from a variety of different backgrounds, such as Indian, Arabic and Chinese, said Gilbert, but most of them are Hispanic.
National Hispanic Heritage Months is celebrated Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 by remembering histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.
Although some of the ELL students, like Jesus Pineta Arce, 8, said they had made piñatas at home before with their parents, some of the ELL students said that they did not know how to make piñatas before they were taught at school.
Kids also got to learn the meaning of piñatas in Hispanic culture. Dominique Perez, 9, said they made piñatas to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, and that they are a celebration sign in Mexico.
“It’s part of the Mexican culture, you put candy inside of them, and you hit them with a bat to destroy them, so you can get the candy,” said Perez.
He said that it was important for him to learn how to make piñatas because he was Mexican, and he had been wanting to go to Mexico. His twin sisters, Nicole and Zoe, 6, said their parents had not made piñatas at home with them, and that the main purpose of piñatas was to “get the candy,” as Nicole put it.
While piñatas might seem like fun, it is not just about it, as the purpose of Hispanic Heritage Month for the ELL Carlin Park teachers is to support their English learners and build relationships with them, said Carmona.
She added that the kids would be able to pass their new skills on to their siblings and their friends, and the kids are now anticipating the moment they can fill their piñatas with candies.
“I want to take them home, and I want to hit them,” said Arce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.