ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital has hired a new pediatrician, Dr. Susan Frayer.
Frayer comes to Cameron after serving seven years as medical director for the Lutheran Children’s Pediatric Emergency Department and attending physician in Fort Wayne.
Frayer is double-board certified in pediatrics and emergency medicine. She received her undergraduate degree from Indiana University in biochemistry and her medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis.
Frayer has extensive experience in both in-patient and out-patient pediatrics.
“We are excited to have such a highly experienced and competent pediatrician join our Cameron Medical Group team,” said Connie McCahill, president and CEO of Cameron. “We are committed to serving our community to the best of our ability and adding Dr. Frayer to our pediatrics team allows us to continue to do so.”
Frayer will be offering pediatric services five days a week, including walk-in urgent visits for all pediatric patients from her office in the third floor of the Cameron Medical Office Building, which is connected to the west end of the hospital.
She officially began seeing patients on Monday and will be assisted in her practice by Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Lindsay Ellert.
For more information on Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, visit cameronmch.com or its Facebook page @CameronHospital.
