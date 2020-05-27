“Do what you have to do, until you can do what you want to do.” — Oprah
A few weeks ago, I saw Oprah giving this advice on one of the morning TV talk shows. As a TV celebrity and host of her own talk show for years, she has made a name for herself. She is wealthy, popular, and has one of the most recognizable faces in the world.
All of us are on a journey in life. Each of us are at different stages. Based on our stage in life, we are all doing what I say is “playing the game of life.”
As a high school student, I made money cutting grass for different people in my neighborhood. As a college student when classes were not in session, I bused tables in the local fancy restaurant for a very minimal wage and measly tips. I did what I had to do.
After years of schooling and getting the proper certifications, I was finally able to do what I wanted to do. In my case, it was to teach sports, to be a college professor and coach. I never saw myself doing anything else. I know that a number of professions make more money, but money has never been my motivation. I have to make enough to play the game of life. All of us do. We need to put food on the table, provide a roof over our heads and care for those family members who we are responsible for as they are at their own stage of playing the game of life.
Getting to the point where you can do what you want to do is what makes life rewarding. It defines your purpose. The question is: “what do you want to do?”
Everyone answers this question differently. It can be as simple as being a good mother or father to your children, to travel the world, to own your own business, to become a musician or artist. However you answer the question, cling to those goals and dreams of what you want to do and cross them off your list.
Doing what you want to do will make your life rewarding and leave you with a lifetime of memories!
