ANGOLA — An Angola man has two felony theft charges added to other criminal cases pending against him in the Steuben County courts.
Jammie L. Broughton, 30, of the 400 block of North Superior Street, was arrested Tuesday on warrants alleging theft of a firearm and theft of an automobile. Each is a Level 6 felony, punishable by up to a 2 1/2-year sentence.
A $3,000 surety bond was posted Wednesday for his release from Steuben County Jail. An initial hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 5 in Steuben Circuit Court.
Court documents say Broughton sold a stolen shotgun to a Fremont man in May. The gun was allegedly stolen along with the pickup truck it was in from a department store parking lot in Angola in March.
The owner of the truck told Angola Police investigators he left the truck in the parking lot with the keys in it, and when he exited the store the truck was gone. The 12-guage shotgun was behind the seat of the truck, say court documents.
The probable cause affidavit suggests Broughton may be involved in the theft of numerous other vehicles and off-road vehicles.
Pending cases include an allegation of auto theft on April 30 and an incident on March 15 when Broughton allegedly was in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia and was driving while suspended. The meth charge is a Level 5 felony, punishable by up to six years in prison.
In the methamphetamine case, Broughton is represented by public defender James Burns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.