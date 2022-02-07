ANGOLA — The price tag has yet to come in but already Steuben County officials are warning that costs could easily get out of hand with a new Steuben County judicial center, based on comments provided at a meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
The comments came as officials started getting a look at how the final exterior and interior of a new judicial center would appear.
The exterior is coming into sharp focus after direction was provided from members of the Board of Commissioners and various stakeholders in the project — judges, officials with law enforcement and the like.
On Monday, views of what the interior might look like were presented by interior designers with the company Mitsch Design, Carmel, which is working with the main designer of the facility, RQAW Architects, Fishers.
"The need part of this is probably less expensive than the want," said Wil Howard, president of the commissioners.
After being presented with a variety of material choices for walls, ceilings, lighting and flooring for the interior — many involving rich wood paneling and some lavish lighting fixtures, natural stone flooring, among other things — Commissioner Ken Shelton said he didn't want to waste time looking at materials the county could not afford.
Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee said if there was one place that needed to make a statement, it was the public entryway.
"I think one, if there's one place you want to spend money, it's in the lobby," Fee said.
After a variety of discussion, Councilwoman Ruth Beer said, "Also keep in mind taxpayer perception."
Beer has consistently reminded those involved in the planning that cost will be a factor.
Commissioners seemed to be cognizant of that. For example, a grand stairway presented Monday was dismissed almost immediately, as well as other potentially costly items. One added expense was to seek a variance from state building code to construct one open stairway. That will cost about $3,000 to process. The other stairway will be closed, which would be less expensive due to added fire code needs of an open stairway.
The exterior renderings presented Monday show landscaping that will attempt to bring the judicial center and the Steuben Community Center together to provide a county campus feel. One suggestion to help with traffic flow around the building would be seek approval from Angola officials to make Martha Street one way, allowing northbound traffic only.
So far, hard costs have not been brought to the table.
Rebecca Dixon of RQAW said members of the construction management team on the project, Weigand Construction, will be bringing final cost estimates to the March 21 meeting of the commissioners.
RQAW and its team have been meeting with commissioners every meeting so far this year to provide information on the judicial center project. Their presentation Monday took well over an hour; each time they present they are often provided with a one-hour time slot or better. Most presenters before the commissioners are given 5-10 minutes.
RQAW will also be on hand for the next three meetings of the commissioners, with one off, then another meeting on April 18. Dixon said the goal was to be moving dirt in July with construction starting in August.
The county has been exploring construction of a new judicial facility for about 10 years. The need is because the original Steuben County Courthouse, built in 1867-68, is lacking space, has security issues and does not meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
During previous meetings of commissioners and members of the Steuben County Council, a $12 million ceiling had been placed on the project. It has also been mentioned that the county only has a certain level for which it can bond — basically borrow — and that has been in the $21 million range.
At one meeting last year, it was estimated that the cost of the facility could be in the range of $23 million.
If the cost of the facility reaches a certain level, like $21 million, the project might have to be put before the voters in a referendum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.