ANGOLA — The home-school class of 2022 donned the classic caps and gowns to celebrate their graduation.
Taking place on May 20 at Fairview Missionary Church, the group of seven seniors participated in the ceremony through Angola Christian Educators at home.
Each student graduated and earned a diploma from their own home-school. With a variety of interests, the members of the class look to pursue numerous career fields.
Keegan Dobson
Keegan David Dobson, son of Robert and Karla Dobson, sported cords representing theatre and musical achievement, a 10-year 4-H member and dual credit through Ivy Tech Community College marked with green and silver. He also wore a medal for achieving high school honors.
Heavily involved in Fort Wayne Youtheatre, cast in various productions over the last 10 years, Dobson was also devoted to Steuben County 4-H. He has been recognized as a 10-year member of the county’s 4-H organization. The graduate served on the youth worship team at Fairview Missionary Church throughout high school as a drummer.
Having earned his associate’s degree in accounting from Ivy Tech, Dobson is transferring in 60 credits to Purdue University in the fall to complete his bachelor’s degree in industrial design.
Thomas Musser
Thomas Benjamin Musser, son of Jeremy and Tia Musser, hung a gold Academic Honors stole, a blue cord for leadership and a navy and silver cord for completing 34 dual credits from Trine University and Ivy Tech Community College over his gown. Additionally, as a member of Eta Sigma Alpha, the National Home School Honor Society, Musser wore a black and gold cord.
For four years, Musser has been a player for the ACE varsity boys basketball team. A member of the Junior Leaders Board for the Steuben County Homeschoolers Group during Junior year, he has also actively served on the Youth Leadership Team at Fairview Missionary Church.
Musser has his sights set on pursuing a bachelor’s degree in psychology, and later a master’s and/or doctorate, from Grace College to begin a career in the mental health field.
Numerous scholarships were awarded to the graduate. Musser received the Winona Merit Scholarship, the Dean’s Scholarship from Grace College and a Grace College Church Matching Grant which will be matched by Fairview Missionary Church.
Local organizations handed out scholarships to Musser: Pleasant Lake Lions Club Scholarship, Land of the Lakes Lions Club Scholarship, Kiwanis Scholarship and the American Legion Scholarship.
Autumn Love
Autumn Love, daughter of Matthew and Jennifer Love, graduated with a gold academic honors cord. A member of 4-H, the graduate has also been involved with theater, music and her church.
Looking forward to the future, Love’s plans are undecided. She is open to and considering several possibilities.
Heidi Wilhelm
Heidi Sue Wilhelm, daughter of Travis and Cheryl Wilhelm, added her Eta Sigma Alpha National National Homeschool Honor Society stole to her gown. Accompanying the stole were a green 10-year 4-H member cord, a gold highschool honors cord and a navy and silver cord for completing 43 dual credits at Trine University.
While being homeschooled, Wilhelm became a 10-year participant in both FWAHS Drama Camp West and 4-H. Additionally, plays the piano and sings with the Resound homeschool choir. Both a dancer and instructor at Leaps of Faith, she taught ballet and jazz to numerous girls.
A multitude of scholarships were awarded to the graduate: Franks School of Education Scholarship from Trine University, 101 Lakes Angola Kiwanis Trine University Scholarship, American Legion Angola Post 31 William Crouse ‘IV’ Memorial Scholarship, SCCF Not Your Ordinary Student Scholarship, SCCF Verna Curry-Boyer Memorial Scholarship, CCH at Trine Character in Leadership Scholarship, CCH at Trine Christian Service Scholarship, Optimist International Oratorical Contest Indiana North District Winner and Mediacom World Class Scholarship.
Currently, she works as a Patient Care Technician at DeKalb Hospital. In the upcoming fall semester, Wilhelm will attend Trine University, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in biology education and eventually a master’s in speech pathology.
Adeline Noyes
Adeline Sage Noyes, daughter of Brad and Jill Noyes, is a recognized 10-year member of 4-H. As a Cadet Master Sergeant in the Civil Air Patrol, Noyes also enjoys playing the piano, a hobby for the last 11 years.
Currently, the Angola native works as a lifeguard at the YMCA and studies Russian through the U.S. Department of State’s NSLI-Y scholarship program.
With sights set on the fall, Noyes is enrolled at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology where she will pursue a double major in mechanical engineering and international studies.
Wyatt Hanaway
Wyatt Hanaway, son of Jason and Stacy Hanaway, placed his Mu Eta Sigma National Honor Society stole and green 10-year 4-H cord atop his graduation gown. Not only a 10-year member of 4-H, but a Master Achiever of the LaGrange County 4-H Fair.
The Wolcottville native competed in the National History Bee and Bowl and International Academic Competitions. Additionally, Hanaway is a member of the Eta Sigma Alpha National Honor Society.
A graduate of Hanaway Haven Homeschool, he has received scholarships to further his education: LaGrange County REMC, Indiana Sheriff’s Association, Indiana Farm Bureau and the Honor Scholarship from Indiana State University.
In the fall, Hanaway will attend Indiana State University looking to study cybercriminology and security.
Gavin Dobson
Gavin John Dobson, son of Robert and Karla Dobson, showed off his cords for theatre and musical achievement, a green cord for a 10-year 4-H member and a silver and green cord for dual credit at Ivy Tech Community College. The cords were partnered with Dobson’s medal representing high school honors.
An active member of the Fort Wayne Youtheatre for the last 10 years, Dobson took to the stage for several productions. During high school, the graduate was on Fairview Missionary Church’s youth worship team as a guitarist. He is also a recognized 10-year member of Steuben County 4-H.
Already earning his associate’s degree in software development with honors from Ivy Tech, Dobson is transferring 60 credits to Purdue University. He is enrolled as a junior at Purdue University for the upcoming fall semester to earn a bachelor’s degree in video game design.
