ANGOLA — Steuben County Trails presented two checks to Steuben County and Angola on Monday.
Both in the amount of $4,200, the money will cover each entities’ application for the Next Level Trails grant.
John Longenecker, president of Steuben County Trails, gave the first check to the Steuben County Commissioners in the morning. Longenecker then gave the second set of funds to Common Council that same evening.
Before Longenecker spoke to council members, Mayor Richard Hickman introduced the topic. He provided that the application process was a partnership between the city, county and Steuben County Trails.
The mayor also voiced his gratitude to the organization for their continued work in developing the trails.
“We do appreciate that partnership and the work you guys have done to help get us where we’re at, and yes, we are planning on doing more. We look forward to partnering with you and the county and anyone else that’s interested in moving our trails forward because it is a real asset to our community,” Hickman said.
During the grant application process, the Trails board’s approach changed. What began as a hands-on endeavor has moved into a more supportive role for the group.
“Our kind of core shifted from managing, trying to bring the trail and do that part of it, the physical part of it, to more now we’re just still being an advocate,” Longenecker said. “We want to show that the partnership is true and that it’s full of integrity. It’s not a matter of just showing up, but we want to be a part. We want to be an active part.”
The Indiana Department of Natural Resource’s Next Level Trails grant will invest $180 million toward developing important trails regionally and locally. Marking the largest trail funding allotment in state history, the grant is part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s broader Next Level Connections infrastructure program.
While the city and county are looking for ways to improve and expand the trails system, Longenecker stated that they are further ahead than most.
“We want to thank you and I give you guys applause for being forward thinking and visionaries and moving forward with the trails. I can’t help but feel encouraged,” Longenecker said.
During the commissioners’ meeting, Longenecker said the $4,200 was going toward engineering fees for the county portion of the trail.
The group is assisting Angola and Steuben County with an extension of the current trails system to connect with what is called the Poka-bache trail, which will some day link Pokagon State Park with Oubache State Park in Wells County. It will be an approximately 80-mile trail.
The current effort is to extend Angola’s trail from Commons Park to the south end of town, where Steuben County will pick it up and build the trail south along Old U.S. 27 to Pleasant Lake.
Eventually that trail will be extended south to the Steuben-DeKalb line where the trail will connect there to join up on the Poka-bache.
There are currently 7.4 miles of trail connecting Pokagon with Angola.
