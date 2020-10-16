ANGOLA — Lake associations will split the cost of E. coli testing with the Steuben County Lakes Council next year.
The decision was made at an SCLC water quality meeting Friday morning in the Steuben Community Center.
Crooked Lake Association President Dave Rosebrock said the association met Thursday night and has pledged $1,000 for next year’s testing at Palfreyman and Carpenter ditches. Last August, environmental DNA testing revealed that human feces is the source of bacteria flowing into Crooked Lake from the two ditches.
The eDNA testing — an E. coli test that can pinpoint the source of bacteria — continued this year with a final test still pending.
“It hasn’t rained,” said Bill Schmidt, a SCLC member who led Friday’s water quality meeting. Recent rains that have occurred were immediately absorbed by the earth so drainage water couldn’t be captured.
Sixteen sites are slated to be tested — 12 by the lakes council. Lake George and Clear Lake conservancy districts are paying for tests at watersheds into those lakes.
Ten sites were tested in July and seven were positive for human bacteria. A potential cause could be faulty septic systems.
Angola Wastewater Superintendent Craig Williams attended Friday’s meeting and expressed interest in a project that would mitigate the problems near the city’s northwest side that could be affecting Crooked Lake. The SCLC has also worked with the Steuben County Surveyor’s Office on the issue, said SCLC President Cheryl Silverheart.
“We don’t have the authority to do anything,” said Schmidt. The SCLC has dedicated itself to comprehensive, regular testing of local water quality and has created a data bank that can be used by those wishing to pursue remedies.
Silverheart said it is looking at partnering with local entities “to help with funding so it is a collaborative effort.”
SCLC members — individuals and lake associations — have shown they care about water quality, said Schmidt. Through financial donations, council members have already provided $20,000 toward next year’s water quality testing.
Sixty-one sites are slated for testing in 2021. Screens include E. coli, phosphorus, acidity, temperature and dissolved oxygen.
A location at Little Long Lake near the Michigan state line has been added to next year’s samples. The sewage discharge area at Pokagon State Park was removed from the list as the state park is expected to be connected to the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District during the second phase of expansion in its northern district. The project is currently in the early planning states.
During the water quality meeting, the approximately 25 people present helped the SCLC prioritize testing so it gets the most bang for its bucks. They voted for the council to spend $25,000 on general water testing and another $5,000 on eDNA tests with cost-share from the affected lakes associations.
