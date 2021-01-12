ANGOLA — Two new agents have joined the team at RE/MAX Results in Angola.
RE/MAX Results is proud to announce that Khelley Adams and Judy Rowe have recently joined the Angola office.
Adams lives at Lake James with her husband, Laundavier Pritchett. Growing up, she spent summers on the area lakes and decided to attend Trine University after high school because she loved Steuben County. She is proud to call the area home for the past several years and many more to come.
Adams holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Trine. She has eight years of real estate and title experience, including working for a top producing team for six years. Adams is the current vice president of the Downtown Angola Coalition. She serves as house manager for the Theta Phi Alpha chapter at Trine University, as well as Regional Housing Advisor for Ohio & Michigan areas for the national organization.
“I am very pleased to be welcomed so warmly to the RE/MAX family,” Adams said. “Having worked with the company before when I was part of a team, they were the first ones I reached out to about going out on my own. Owners Todd Stock and Larry Phillips provide unmatched support for all their agents. I am very grateful for them and their company, and I am excited to see what the future holds!”
Rowe lives in Angola and is a longtime Steuben County resident. In addition to her Indiana real estate broker’s license, she also holds a Michigan real estate license, enabling her to access buyers and sellers, properties and markets in a neighboring state.
Judy is a Steuben County businesswoman with more than three decades of experience in marketing and related industries. A business owner for most of her professional life, she has learned that attention to detail and client communications are essential to achieving success. Judy studied English and political science at Tri-State University and Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne. She serves on the Angola Plan Commission and was recently appointed to the Steuben County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals.
“I’m thrilled to join the network of real estate pros at RE/MAX Results,” Rowe said. “My access to the cutting-edge resources of a national company will give an incredible edge to my local clients.”
Stock praised both agents in welcoming them to the RE/MAX team.
