Nine people arrested by local police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Ruben M. Banuelos, 43, of the 1100 block of Hancock Street, South Bend, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Amanda K. Carmona, 38, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury and a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Kellie A. Collier, 39, of the 200 block of South Detroit Street, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony escape.
• Scott F. Hall, 60, of the 300 block of Franklin Street, Huntington, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Arturo P. Juarez, 19, no address listed, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 750W, on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Jared M. Lesher, 26, of the 7600 block of West C.R. 768S, Hudson, arrested in the 800 block of Pine Run on charges of felony robbery, three counts of intimidation and theft and misdemeanor theft.
• Deborah S. Sorg, 58, of the 11000 block of East C.R. 600N, Orland, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Donald G. Squires, 51, of the 6600 block of North C.R. 850E, Howe, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Alexander P. Tripolone, 20, of the 5600 block of Kelso Lane, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor contempt of court.
