LAGRANGE — Kayla Warren, CPA and vice president for finance at Trine University, has been elected to the Board of Directors of Farmers State Bank and FS Bancorp effective Jan. 1.
Warren is a 2006 alumna of Trine University and has served as its vice president for finance since 2021.
She is responsible for the university’s financial planning, budgeting and reports; accounting and business operations; and audits. She also works with university leadership to develop strategic plans and policies. She joined the university as controller in 2016 and was promoted to assistant vice president for finance in 2020.
Warren has served on the board of the Steuben County Community Foundation since 2019. She lives in Steuben County with her husband Noah and their two children.
She earned her bachelor of science in business administration with a major in accounting from Trine and completed additional coursework to meet the requirements for the CPA exam at Purdue University in 2007. She has been a certified public accountant in Indiana since 2010.
“It’s an honor to help guide an organization with such a long history of supporting the people of this region,” said Warren. “I look forward to being part of Farmer State Bank’s continued legacy of growth and service to the community.”
“We are truly excited about Kayla joining Farmers State Bank’s Board of Directors. We know that Kayla and Trine University are both committed to having a positive impact on the community, and we are looking forward to benefiting from Kayla’s talents and leadership” said Joe Urbanski, president and CEO of Farmers State Bank.
