ORLAND — Orland Lions Club donated $400 to the town of Orland Monday, and an additional $200 was donated to Orland, Salem and Mongo fire departments, said Orland Lions Club Vice Presidnet Jim Milleman.
Orland funds, except for the donation for the Fire Department, came into two separate equal checks — each for $200, said Orland Town Clerk April Sanders, one — for the playground, and the other one to help pay the water bills for town residents who were struggling.
“It was actually a surprise — they stopped in yesterday,” Sanders said.
Sanders said that $200 was donated to be used for the town playground in any capacity — either to purchase equipment for it or to maintain the existing structures, and the other $200 was to go to water utility accounts of those who have been struggling to pay their bills.
“They did not specify – they left that to my discretion to choose, and they didn’t ask to know who they were,” said Sanders.
Sanders said that as she served as Orland utility clerk for the last seven years, she got to know her customers really well, and they shared their personal stories with her when they were struggling to pay their bills.
“They will call us if they are on a disconnect list, or they’ve been notified that their bill is greater than two months behind, they will contact me and tell me their personal stories, and you just get a feel for those who are struggling,” said Sanders.
Sanders said that she always took what the town residents told her to be true, and that the town always tried to show grace as much as they could in those situations.
After receiving the donation from the Lions Club Sanders said she had gone through all the balances of all the accounts and identified two accounts as those that needed the donation most. That means that two households in Orland benefitted from the donation.
Sanders said that concerning the playground she was not yet aware how the donation was going to be applied, but she notified the town Parks and Recreation Board of the donation, and she said she believed they were going to review it at their next meeting on Jan. 27.
“As of right now they haven’t had their first meeting of the year yet, so I am not really sure what their plan is,” said Sanders.
Milleman said that they donated for a playground to give praise to the town that made an effort to form Orland Parks and Recreation Board, and also because they knew that the board was working on that project.
Milleman said the donation stemmed from reading a story in The Herald Republican about Orland Town Angels that donated money to help pay water bills of their neighbors.
Orland Lions Club discussed the story at their first meeting in January, and decided that it was a good idea, and they decided to make a similar donation despite the fact that they also have ongoing international and national projects.
“We’ve also liked to keep some of the money close to home, and in fact the majority of our money is spent back into the community, back into projects, and not only the national community, but in the local community,” said Milleman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.