Police make four arrests
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday and early Tuesday.
• Megan L. Butts, 33, of the 100 block of West Gale street, arrested on C.R. 50W at S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Mark Davis, 28, of the 15000 block of U.S. Highway 12, Union, Michigan, arrested on Williams Street north of Calvary Lane on a fugitive warrant.
• Justice S. Geletzke, 20, of the 16000 block of Wabash Road, Waldron, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Christopher M. Moon, 38, of the 9500 block of West C.R. 762S, Helmer, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
