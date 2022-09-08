ANGOLA — Steuben County Councilman Bill Harter was joking around during a break in Thursday's budget writing session when he donned a Santa hat.
Harter had a bunch of them he pulled from one of the cupboards in the Commissioners' Room.
Though Harter did not hand them out and he didn't wear his hat for long, he might as well have to represent the generous mood of the council toward employees.
The Council approved giving employees 5% raises across the board. In addition, employee appreciation bonuses of $1,000 per full-time employee and a graduated set of bonuses for part-time employees was approved on Thursday.
"This is one-time employee appreciation pay," said Rick Shipe, president of the Council.
"Right now we can do it and appreciate our people," Councilman Tony Isa said.
The bonuses, or stipends as some council members called them, are going to be paid through the nearly $4 million the county has available from the American Rescue Plan Act money approved by Congress in 2021. The bonuses will cost about $275,000.
The expenditure will have to actually come from the Steuben County Board of Commissioners in the form of a request to the Council.
This is the first concrete expenditure of the funds since the county received the money. A committee has been formed by the Commissioners to determine spending of the money but no action has been taken.
Meanwhile, elected department heads — not members of the Council or Commissioners — will receive a $1,500 stipend along with 5% raises. Members of the Council and Commissioners are not receiving any raises or bonuses.
The council also decided to pay chief deputies in each department a wage that equals 80% of that their department heads.
Harter was insistent that part-time employees also be included in the bonuses.
"I just don't want them to be overlooked," Harter said.
The council decided on bonuses based on hours worked, which will be calculated at the end of this year. Part-time employees who work between 100 and 499 hours will receive $250 apiece, those who work 500-999 hours get $350 and those working 1,000-1,500 hours will receive $500.
"We would have to run the report at the end of the year, after the last payroll, to determine the amount," said Erin Schiffli, human resources administrator.
There was an effort to bypass the bonuses and instead give a larger pay raise.
Councilman Jim Getz, in his final budget-writing session because he did not seek reelection to the Council, pushed for 7% raises across the board.
His motion lost on a 4-3 vote.
The cost of the 7% raises was about $160,000 compared to about $275,000 for the bonuses. However, the raises will live on in years following 2023 while the $275,000 was not coming from local tax dollars and were a one-time expense.
The 7% raises would also have brought on more costs through such things as FICA payments and the like.
While the 7% raises didn't pass, Shipe thought it was important to show the community that Steuben County is trying to increase its wages.
"We're back to talking optics," Shipe said.
The council even raised starting wages by the 5% figure, again in an effort to attract new employees.
"If we don't give (new employees) the 5% you're in the hole," Councilwoman Lisa Aldrich said.
The council will give final adoption to the new budget in October. Until that time, changes can be made.
The 2023 budget has about $8.45 million in wages alone. Discussion on wages dominated the Council's budget discussion, which started on Wednesday and concluded at around 11 a.m. Thursday. Though a third day is traditionally scheduled, it will not be necessary today.
"The majority of the time has been (spent on) wages," Shipe said. He said department heads have gotten used to submitting budgets with no fat, which has made the job of the Council much easier.
This year's budget, with all special funds, started out at around $33.6 million.
The council approved adding six full-time and one-half part-time employees in 2023.
Over the past two years the county has added 12 new positions, this coming after years of hiring freezes.
