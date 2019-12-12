FORT WAYNE — Trine University has received a pledge of $200,000 from the Edward M. & Mary McCrea Wilson Foundation toward the expansion of its health sciences programs in Fort Wayne.
“We are grateful for the generosity of partners like the Wilson Foundation as we develop programs to train the skilled professionals needed to meet this region’s healthcare needs,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president. “As we continue to expand Trine University’s health sciences programming in Fort Wayne, every charitable grant and individual donation is critical in helping us take the next step forward.”
Trine announced ambitious plans in 2018 to expand its health sciences programs in Fort Wayne over the next several years.
In fall 2019, the university opened an expansion to its health sciences operations located on the Parkview Randallia campus and launched its new surgical technology program. Trine will add Physical Therapist Assistant and online RN-to-BSN programs beginning in fall 2020.
Trine also recently welcomed Whitney Bandemer, as vice president for health sciences, with responsibility for advancing the university’s program expansion and overall operations in health sciences in Fort Wayne.
Eventually, the university plans to add programs in applied health sciences, occupational therapy, certified registered nurse anesthetist, radiologic technology and speech language pathology, as well as increase the size of its existing physical therapy and physician assistant studies programs.
The Edward M. & Mary McCrea Wilson Foundation provides support for arts and culture, education, parks and recreation, social and human services, and children and youth services within Fort Wayne. It is named in honor of Edward Wilson, who was president of the Wayne Mortgage Loan Company and owner of the Edward M. Wilson and Company insurance firm, and his wife Mary.
