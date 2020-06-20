Summer reading programs, like so much in 2020, won’t look quite the same as they have in past years at libraries in Fremont and Angola.
There will be no program this year at the Joyce Public Library in Orland, as it was canceled said a post on the library’s Facebook page.
But that doesn’t mean they are canceled, as each library wants to continue fostering a love of reading for patrons.
“The big standout this year is that the program is designed to be able to be completed entirely online so folks can still have fun and participate, but also stay safe,” said Tracy Johnson, young adult and adult services librarian at the Fremont Public Library.
Fremont’s summer reading challenge begins Monday and runs through July 31. Johnson said while the program will look a little different, it won’t be any less fun than previous years.
“As always, there will be programs for children, teens and adults,” Johnson said. “However, the entirety of the challenge can be done online.”
This year’s theme at both libraries is imagine your story, with activities focusing on fairytales and folk tales.
Johnson said at Fremont there will be challenges and quests to complete during the reading program as well as an all-ages fairy tale writing contest.
Bingo-style challenge cards can be downloaded on the library website, fremont.lib.in.us and can be turned in via email to Johnson, tjohnson@fremont.lib.in.us, or dropped off at the library during its limited hours.
The program through the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County has started and will run through July 18.
“We have no in-person programming due to COVID-19,” said Jessica Boyd, Carnegie’s children’s librarian.
Typically, the library offers different special guests during the summer reading program including magicians, visits from the birds at Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation and Science Central.
Instead, this summer’s program is a self-directed reading log. Children ages 17 and under may read anything of their choice for a total of 600 minutes, keeping track of their progress on the log sheet that can be downloaded online or picked up at the library.
Once the 600 minutes are completed, the log can be turned in at the library to receive a Scholastic book of their choice and reading level and a backpack to keep their library books in. There might even be some extra goodies in each backpack.
McDonald’s has donated happy meal and dessert coupons for summer reading participants and a grand prize Kindle Fire.
Curbside pickup is also available for those wishing to use the service.
Weekly story times will continue to take place on the library Facebook page weekly grab and go craft kits will be available at the library as well.
Visit cplsc.org for more information.
