ANGOLA — The Board of Trustees of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County will hold a special meeting on Thursday to entertain the possibility of retaining University Search Team to find a new superintendent.
The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the board room of the F.K. McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St.
University Search Team is a free superintendent search service that's comprised of four education faculty members, one each from Ball State University, Indiana University, Indiana State University and Purdue University.
"It’s a very impressive group that includes the heads of all four Indiana public universities," said Cory Archbold, MSD school board president.
The MSD is seeking a new superintendent after settling a breach of contract lawsuit brought by Superintendent Brent Wilson, who as part of the settlement agreed to step down on June 30, which is the actual final date on his current contract.
In its April meeting, the board had voted 4-3 to employ Brookston-based Administrator Assistance to assist in the hiring of an interim superintendent, if needed. This was two weeks prior to the board settling the lawsuit with Wilson.
Should the MSD board choose to use University Search Team, it is free because the service is sponsored by the colleges of education of the state's four public university systems, said information about the group on the Indiana State website. The team does get reimbursed for its travel and expenses associated directly with its work during the search process.
"The Team has been providing assistance to Indiana Boards of School Trustees for over 50 years in the posting, screening and selection of public school superintendents. Historically, the Team has assisted in approximately 90 percent of the superintendent searches in Indiana in any given year," said information about the team from the Bayh College of Education at Indiana State.
The entire superintendent issue seems to have divided the board on a 4-3 split.
Those who have seemed set on parting ways with Wilson were Archbold, LeAnn Boots, Brad Gardner and Becky Maggart. Kevin Beard, Scott Poor and Mark Ridenour have been in Wilson's. Poor and Ridenour are retired administrative staff. Beard is the senior-most member of the board.
