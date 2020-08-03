FREMONT — The Steuben County Highway Department was scheduled to start chip and seal work Monday morning, but the weather wasn't right, so the crews started working on grading gravel roads.
Unfortunately, some of that work was delayed by another task that all to often delays the highway workers from their appointed business for the day: Picking up loads of trash that residents and visitors had deposited in ditches over the weekend.
This particular Monday it was two large loads of drywall cutoffs from apparent remodeling projects.
"This is what we're faced with," said highway Superintendent Dereck Iddings.
"Once we found an entire freezer full of rotting meat," said Jen Sharkey, highway engineer.
It's unfortunate, the two said, because there are resources available to handle most trash needs.
One big resource is the convenience center operated by the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District that's located adjacent to the Steuben County Park at Crooked Lake.
The convenience center takes a variety of trash so people don't dump it along the roads. It also handles materials for recycling. Depending on the items, there can be fees, but again, it doesn't end up spoiling some of the county's natural areas and, at minimum, the roadside ditches.
Plus, it prevents the highway department from doing what they're paid to do, which is keep the roads in the best shape possible for the driving public.
"If we don't pick it up, who will," Iddings asked.
Sad but true.
Later Monday, highway crews had to go out to C.R. 700N to collect more household items that had been dumped along the road, Sharkey said.
