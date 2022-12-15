ANGOLA — The annual delivery of Miller Poultry chicken and chicken sausage to Project Help was made Thursday at the local food pantry, thrift store and resources center.
Miller donated 600 pounds of sausage and 2,280 pounds of chicken drumsticks, all frozen.
It was half of what Miller had pledged to Project Help.
Because of uncertain times, Project Help Executive Director Sheri Frank had Miller hold back half of the product on the truck so the facility will have food to provide residents in need at Easter next year.
Project Help had been set to receive a total of 5,760 pounds of chicken and chicken sausage. Miller returned it to the plant south of Orland.
The donation to Project Help annually marks the single largest donation from Miller in all of the many the Orland company makes.
This holiday season Miller will have donated more than 190,000 pounds of chicken and chicken products to agencies in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.
Thursday’s was Miller’s final distribution of the 2022 holiday season.
Frank said she didn’t know how many people would be served this holiday season.
“Since COVID, it’s been all over the place,” Frank said.
During the height of the pandemic, Frank said her numbers dropped. Now that the virus has subsided somewhat, that’s changing.
However, last week Frank said Project Help assisted the greatest number of people since the pandemic broke out.
On Thursday a line of cars formed early at Project Help, which is located at the intersection of Williams Street and Harcourt Road. By the time the folks from Miller Poultry completed their delivery, the line of vehicles stretched well into the Nolan Meadows subdivision on Nolan Meadows Drive.
Needless to say, Frank said the agency is in need of more assistance. She would like to see participation in the ministry increase from local churches.
Frank said there are a handful of local churches that have been and remain loyal supporters of the facility, but not as many as in years gone by.
In addition, there is a current need for more refrigerators and freezers to be used at Project Help.
