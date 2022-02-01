Wednesday, Feb. 2
• Angola Parks and Recreation Board, Commons Park, 299 S. John St., Angola, canceled.
• Steuben County Plan Commission, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
• Ashley Board of Zoning Appeals, Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 6:30 p.m.
• Ashley Plan Commission, Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
• Steuben County Lakes Council, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 7
• Angola Police Pension Board, Public Safety Building, 202 W. Gilmore St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County Drainage Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 2 p.m.
• Angola Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County Board of Aviation, Main Terminal Building, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Helmer Sewage District, District Offices, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Lake George Regional Sewage District, District Offices, 1040 Angola Road, Coldwater, Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Dr., Fremont, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District Executive Committee, District Offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 5 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, District Offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 14
• Angola Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Community Center, 9535 W. S.R. 120, 6:30 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
• Fremont Town Council, Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Dr., Fremont, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Steuben County Park Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 21
• Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County Drainage Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 2 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees, Superintendent’s Office, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Community Schools Board of Trustees, School Library, 903 S. Wayne Street, Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Services and Budget Committee, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
• Steuben County Plan Commission Site Survey, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals Site Survey, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 28
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
