AUBURN — The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Catholic Charities based in Auburn, has long been known for its army of Senior Corps volunteers — people age 55 and older who share a lifetime of experience and contribute time, job skills and expertise to community projects and non-profit organizations in the region.
These volunteers support places such as food pantries, senior centers, elementary schools, community projects and a plethora of non-profit organizations, using their talents to improve quality of life in DeKalb, Noble, Steuben and LaGrange counties.
The pandemic squashed some RSVP services and programs and halted others for the last 18 months to minimize virus exposure to vulnerable seniors.
RSVP director Jen Zamaites and program coordinator Shirley Johnson have had to think creatively for those months. They have reconvened the advisory council after months of Zoom meetings and said the familiar programs and activities are ramping up, with some changes in place. The rebooted programs are;
Classic Car Quilt
RSVP’s signature project, the annual Classic Car Quilt, made headlines when Worldwide Auction sold the 2020 quilt honoring the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II at a record price of $25,000. The auction company repeated the feat with the 2021 quilt, “Remember 9/11,” tying the record.
Johnson said just nine volunteers created the hand-embroidered car blocks and hand-appliqued center panel for the 2021 quilt. The cohort of hand quilters and stitchers, once 25 to 30 volunteers per quilt, has dwindled as age and health take away their skills, so she’s recruiting creative people who love to embroider to fill in the ranks.
A hand-embroidery class will be offered Thursday, Oct. 21, at 2:30 p.m. at the RSVP office, 113 W. Fifth St., Auburn. Instructors will demonstrate how to do the unique fill-in embroidery stitch used to create the vehicles and historical scenes on the quilts. Call Johnson at the RSVP office at 925-0917.
Recognition Luncheon
The annual volunteer recognition luncheon was canceled in 2020, but committee volunteers Carol Baker, Brad Wilson and Terri Jarrett have planned a bigger, better and more fun event for Thursday, Nov. 11, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Bingo and line dancing lead off the celebration at 10:30 a.m. The Italian Grille will cater a meal of lasagna, salad, breadsticks, brownies and beverages. Volunteers who contributed 500, 750 and 1,000 hours of their time in the past year will be honored at a program after lunch.
Resource & Referral Program
The Resource & Referral Program provides assistance to meet basic needs of food, clothing, shelter and utilities for people in need of help. Staff members complete a brief assessment with clients to determine what resources and which agencies can best fulfill their needs, then connect the clients to those resources and agencies.
Zamaites said funds are still available for R & R assistance in Noble and Steuben counties, but time is running out. The money must be spent by the end of October.
Resource & Referral services are by appointment only. Residents of Noble and LaGrange counties who may be eligible for these services may call the RSVP office at 925-0917 for information.
Share the Warmth
RSVP partners with clubs, churches, businesses and individuals for another longtime program, Share the Warmth coat drive, to provide hundreds of coats, hats, mittens, gloves and scarves to their neighbors in all four counties. Warm-clothes distribution usually starts by the end of October and tapers off by January.
Peerless Cleaners collects coats in barrels at several locations in the region, then cleans them for distribution at RSVP and other partner agencies.
In a change due to COVID-19, Johnson said donors who want to drop off their contributions directly to the Auburn office may do so by washing the coats at home, placing the clean coats in a plastic bag, and then tightly tying the top of bag closed.
Warm clothing is needed for all ages and sizes, Johnson said, the need is especially critical for men’s and women’s coats in 2X to 4X, boys’ coats in medium sizes, and always for infants through sizes 4-6X and children’s size up to 10 years old.
Some volunteers take donated yarn and knit or crochet mittens, gloves or hats, but demand is high. Donations of gloves and mittens in all sizes are welcome.
“We always need gloves, especially in large sizes for men, mittens, and men’s hats,” Johnson said.
The risks of the pandemic forced RSVP staff get creative in the distribution procedure, however. People needing coats will not be able to come into the office and try on coats to fit as in the past. Instead, RSVP staff will gather coat sizes and preference information, then bring two or three choices out for the recipient to make a selection.
Call the RSVP office at 925-0917 for information on how to donate warm clothing or obtain coats for someone in need.
Youth Mentoring
RSVP’s Youth Mentoring Program matches at-risk youth between the ages of 9 to 17 with trained adult mentors to build nurturing relationships. Guidance from these adult mentors is aimed at preventing delinquency, truancy, drug use, gang involvement, pregnancy and other high-risk behaviors.
Johnson noted that youth eligible for this program may have multiple disadvantages to success: poverty, lack of positive adult role models, parents addicted to opioids, living with relatives other than parents, or difficulties in school.
Mentors and mentees commit to a one-year match and participate in individual and group recreational activities, case management and assistance as needed from professional social-service or service-learning staff. Mentors and mentees interact for about three hours per month, but the time varies with each match.
Johnson coordinates the program for mentors and students in Noble, Steuben and DeKalb counties through a referral system and application process. She said typical goals are increasing school attendance and providing a positive adult role model.
Adult mentors are recruited first, then matched with a teen or child, Johnson said. Adults considering a mentoring role need these attributes: time to spend with a mentee; patience to deal with the mentee and their family; good communication skills; creativity in planning time together; flexibility to adjust to circumstances; share personal interests and hobbies with a mentee; learn about mentees academic grades and attendance; choose activities to assist with their learning; listen to their mentee’s concerns; and a caring attitude toward their mentee.
Adult mentors must commit to the program for 12 months, spending 6-8 hours a month with their mentee. Mentors must complete and application and interview, pass a criminal background check, complete an orientation session, be fingerprinted and pass a tuberculosis test.
Advisory Council
The advisory council is comprised of volunteers and partners from various businesses, organizations and professions, with representatives from DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties. They offer knowledge, input and feedback to the RSVP staff. The council meets in February, April, June, August, October and December.
All three counties have openings for additional council representatives. Call the RSVP office at 925-0917 for information on filling a council seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.