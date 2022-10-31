ANGOLA — At Angola High School it was not the students who were dressed up for Halloween this year, but the teachers.
Christopher Hall, assistant principal, said that the school staff decided to have the dress-up to stay in the spirit of the holiday.
Dana Reed, school administrative assistant, who was one of the organizers of the event, said they wanted to do something that would promote teamwork at the high school, and for that teachers dressed in costumes based on the “Despicable Me” movie.
“We wanted something that would involve the administrators, the teachers and just promote a teamwork atmosphere,” said Reed.
She said Despicable Me for their Halloween costumes because they thought Hall resembled the character Gru, who becomes a secret agent in the end, from the computer animated cartoon popular with the kids.
“Christopher Hall, our assistant principal, makes a good Gru character,” said Reed. “It was the theme that we think is relatable, the students have seen the movies.”
She also said the three school secretaries were chosen to be Gru’s daughters. She said that it was the first idea that came to their minds, and it was built from Hall’s resemblance to Gru.
“I don’t know if I do, but the secretaries thought that I did,” said Hall.
About half of the staff decided to join the performance. Reed herself was wearing the costume of Margo Gru, the oldest daughter of Gru “because she was the best fit for this character,” she said. Just like Gru’s eldest daughter Reed has brown hair, and she also wears glasses.
Some of the teachers who joined the dress-up were not aware who they represented.
“My costume is Victor — that’s all I know because that’s what they told me; I’ve never seen the movies,” said Dave Police, guidance counselor.
Others said they have seen the movies, and they knew their characters from it. Kim Wilson, administrative assistant, said that she was told that she would be Gru’s middle daughter Edith.
For that Wilson’s daughter crocheted a pink hat for her mother in just a few weeks after Wilson learned about the plan, and Wilson painted her sweatshirt. She said it was a perfect costume choice for her.
“This is perfect,” said Wilson.
Benny Clark, new school graduation pathways director, who also saw the movie and who was dressed up as one of the minions, said that he decided to participate for the school spirit, although he did not choose his character. He said that he had just been hired recently, and he was told that he would be a minion.
“And I was like, let’s go,” said Clark.
Most of the students at the Angola High School did not wear costumes on Halloween. Reed said the students were allowed to dress up, although they were not allowed to wear face masks or face paint.
“It was really just their choice of whether they wanted to dress up or not,” said Reed.
The students, however, joined the fun and giggled at their teachers, who felt a little foolish, Police said. The teachers nevertheless enjoyed the activity.
“It’s been cool seeing the kids smile and laugh, and take pictures with them, just building memories,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.