ANGOLA — Students at Carlin Park Elementary School observed a “DEAR” day Monday, April 12.
DEAR stands for Drop Everything And Read, which is a national obervance that reminds families to make reading an important part of their lives.
Kim Wagner, Carlin Park’s secretary, who provided photos from Monday’s special day, says reading is something the school wants its students to excel in and enjoy. To celebrate, students were allowed to go outside, staying in their cohort groups, and read from their favorite book.
