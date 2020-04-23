ANGOLA — An Angola man allegedly threatened a woman with a large knife Saturday, cutting her in the process.
Shane Alan Robinson, 33, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant alleging Level 5 felony battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation with a deadly weapon and Level 6 felony domestic battery in the presence of a child. He was arraigned by videoconferencing equipment between the Steuben County Jail and Magistrate Randy Coffey, who set a $5,000 bail.
If he posts the required 10% bond, Robinson may have no contact with his victim or the 4-year-old child that allegedly witnessed the battery.
A hearing is set for July 13 in Steuben Superior Court and a jury trial is currently calendared for Aug. 27. If found guilty of a Level 5 felony, Robinson would face up to six years in prison.
Angola Police learned of the victim’s injuries after she went to the hospital on Sunday with pain to her back and chest area, say court documents. Officer Caleb McLatcher documented two cuts on her neck, a scrape on her chest and a cut on her left arm.
During an argument in the kitchen Saturday night, Robinson allegedly yelled at the woman, grabbed her arms and pushed her to the ground, where she hit her back and head on the floor. He held a large hunting knife to her neck, telling her he would “do it,” say court documents.
The cuts on the victim’s neck and arm were from the knife, says McLatcher’s report.
