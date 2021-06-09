ANGOLA — A new firefighting tanker has found its home at the Angola Fire Department.
Assistant Fire Chief Bill Harter drove it home himself May 26 from South Haven, Michigan, where it was made by Spencer Manufacturing Inc. Spencer Manufacturing has specialized in fire and rescue equipment since 1986.
The new tanker’s body is made of a heavy plastic called polypropylene, referred to as poly body, which helps reduce corrosion and extend its overall lifetime.
Tankers haul water to replenish the main engine’s water supply when called to a scene. They are used mainly for rural responses since there is less reliable access to fire hydrants or reservoirs. As such, it’s important that firefighters have access to an operational tanker in case of an emergency.
The Angola Fire Department’s old tanker was taken out of service in fall 2019, and acquiring a new one has been in the works since last June.
In the interim, Angola firefighters have relied on mutual aid from nearby fire departments, such as Fremont, when in need of a tanker.
“Residents ought to feel secure,” said Harter. “All stations in the county have a good working relationship.”
The new tanker cost about $400,000. The Pleasant Township Trustees Office provided $300,000, and Angola provided $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.