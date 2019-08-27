ANGOLA — A year ago, an Angola man went on a crime spree, violating homes and women in Angola and rural Steuben County.
Monday afternoon in Steuben Circuit Court, Dwain B. Horner, 34, took responsibility for his actions. Horner pleaded guilty to two Level 3 felony counts of burglary resulting in bodily injury and two Level 6 felony counts of residential entry.
During an extended hearing Monday afternoon, Horner, who is represented by public defender James Burns, suggested that he was intoxicated when he entered homes and assaulted those inside on Sept. 20, 2018.
He told the court he doesn't doubt what the charging documents say but that he does not clearly recall the incidents.
Sentencing was set for Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.
Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat may sentence Horner to seven to 37 years in prison. A Level 3 felony carries up to a 16-year prison term. According to the plea bargain reached between Horner and the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office, sentencing will be consecutive for each count.
The plea bargain calls for the dismissal of Level 5 felony attempted kidnapping, two counts of Level 6 felony strangulation and two counts of misdemeanor battery.
Horner has been incarcerated almost a year. Prior to that, he lived in an apartment in the 1000 block of West Fox Lake Road.
His rampage allegedly started in the early morning hours in Angola. Horner broke into a house in the 200 block of South Darling Street and battered, strangled and forcefully removed a woman from her bedroom while holding a knife, say court documents. According to the probable cause affidavit, Horner tried to drag her from her residence. He was chased from the home by other residents, says a news release from the prosecutor’s office.
He then entered a residence in the 900 block of South Darling Street and fled after the homeowners were alerted to his presence by their dog, said a news release.
Numerous law enforcement agencies were involved in a search, using K9s and drones in the attempt to locate Horner.
Around 3:40 a.m., according to court documents, Horner broke into a home on C.R. 30E near C.R. 400N. He allegedly entered the bedroom of a woman, put his hands around her neck then a pillow over her face. The woman fought him off, say court documents, and he fled.
A short time later, officers were dispatched to another rural Steuben County residence, where Horner allegedly entered then left after being confronted by the residents.
He was located in an outbuilding at another residence shortly afterward, say police reports.
He was initially taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, then lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
