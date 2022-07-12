ANGOLA — The Steuben County Fair will open its doors to the public on Friday. A full schedule through July 21 provides unique daily events and a family friendly atmosphere.
Two new changes are being rolled out during the 2022 fair: “County Fair” art contest and a name change for one of the days. The traditional Kids’ Day has been broadened to include all age demographics. Now called Family Fun Day, Tuesday will have old fashioned games, hands-on activities and 4-H shows throughout the day.
“Our hope is for people to see the fair as a family friendly event. We want to see families out there pushing strollers, we want to see grandparents out there too,” said Tami Mosier, Steuben County Purdue Extension educator.
The “County Fair” art contest will have its inaugural year at the fair. Highlighting local talent, the contest offers a special opportunity for those that registered.
“There is a ‘County Fair’ art contest where artists have registered to be part of it. The artists will complete their artwork on-site and then they will be forfeiting that work to us. We will then auction it off and there will be cash prizes for the winners,” Mosier said.
Another crowd favorite event will be in action for two days. IPRA and Mid-States Rodeo by Diamond J. Rodeo Company are set for Saturday and Sunday, with more IPRA members signed up for Sunday’s event.
The Steuben County Fair is driven by 4-H showings and events. While showing livestock is the most popular form of 4-H, other projects and specialties will be on display during the week.
“Not everyone shows livestock, although it may seem the most popular, there’s a lot going on in the Event Center too,” Mosier said. “The fair puts young people on display to showcase everything they have accomplished.”
Monday is scheduled to have the 4-H Faceoff event. Members of 4-H will compete in teams in a variety of fun-filled activities at the Grandstands. Roughly 120 members typically participate in the event.
The fair will experience zero pandemic related restrictions, although hand sanitizer will be available about the fairgrounds.
Gate admission can be purchased as either a daily pass for a $2 walk-in or $5 car, or a weekly pass for $10 per vehicle purchased prior to opening day. Weekly passes purchased during the fair will be $15 per car.
The truck pull and rodeo will also have admission fees: single adult ticket for $15, two adult tickets for $25, a sing pit pass ticket for $20, two pit pass tickets for $35 and youth tickets (ages 5-12) for $5 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.