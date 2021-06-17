Four people arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Stanley J. Heckman, 20, of the 3300 block of C.R. M-50, Edon, Ohio, arrested at South Wayne Street near Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Alex L. Herr, 18, of the 500 block of Mill Street, Montpelier, Ohio, arrested on South Wayne Street near Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Nicole Licona, 31, of the 35000 block of Sainte Foy Street, Murrieta, California, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 153 mile marker for felony dealing in marijuana or hashish and possession of a legend drug or precursor.
• Karl L. Wyant, 34, of Concord Circle, Freedom, Pennsylvania, arrested arrested on Interstate 80 at the 153 mile marker for felony dealing in marijuana or hashish and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.