BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights Community School Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at the corporation office, 0305 S. 1150E., LaGrange, to interview potential candidates for the Milford Township board seat.
The seat was vacated earlier this year by Kirk Perkins who resigned for personal reasons, according to Superintendent Jeff Reed.
The meeting has a public comment section scheduled for those wishing to make the board aware of suggestions, ideas or comments that may be addressed at the time.
Comments involving personnel issues or students, however, must be discussed in private according to the agenda.
Once interviews are completed, the board will appoint a new person, potentially at the Aug. 17 regular board meeting.
