ANGOLA — Teaching children empathy and compassion towards animals through literacy, Steuben County residents are encouraged to be at the forefront of Literacy for Companionship’s mission.
The organization is seeking two board members for each of their five counties served. Those that will excel in the position must prioritize three pillars: children, animals and literacy. Experience working with children and nonprofits is a plus, but not required.
Literacy for Companionship invites the youth to read to animals in area shelters and volunteer for projects that benefit the animal community. The organization has three focus areas: in the community, at the shelter and with the Pawsitive Book Club.
“We want friendly, outgoing people that aren’t afraid to speak up and give their ideas and help out as well. Not just someone to sit on a board, but we’re looking for individuals that are willing to give a helping hand,” said Angie Ihrie, founder of Literacy for Companionship.
Although the organization is celebrating six years of operation, their board member search is the first of its kind. Initially the group sought local residents to represent each county, but after listening to feedback, Ihrie restructured the board.
“It makes more sense to get individuals in each county that we serve so there’s a voice in each county,” Ihrie said.
The team hopes that a familiarity with their home counties will help the organization with various levels of needs. These range anywhere from fundraising to promoting Literacy for Companionship and its events.
A position on the board is a two year commitment and those selected will need to attend a Zoom meeting once a month. The only restrictions are that applicants must be 21 years old or older and a resident of the county they plan to oversee.
Applications and board member expectations are available on the organization’s website lforcompanionship.org under the “Take Action” tab. Those interested will have an opportunity to list a reference, prior experience and their areas of expertise.
Ihrie explains that while there is no set due date for the application, the sooner the papers are turned in, the better. Literacy for Companionship is gearing up for a busy couple of months.
“We offer other programs and other events. We work with local schools, last year we partnered with Oak Farm Montessori School and the shelter in Steuben County and we worked with all their lower elementary students for eight months,” Ihrie said. “World kindness day is Nov. 13, so each year, this will be our third annual, but we’re expanding it this time.”
Families are able to paint kindness rocks with information added to one side of the rock. The organization will keep track of rocks so children can see where their rocks ended up.
Other than helping to plan and execute events and programs in each county, board members can expect another nice perk to the job. Literacy for Companionship’s board will get to work closely with Booker, a therapy dog in training. Ihrie originally got Booker from the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
The organization holds a presence also in Wabash, Whitley, St. Joseph and Allen counties. It impacts five humane shelters and one business, Black Forest Cat Cafe, Fort Wayne in these communities.
For more information or questions reach out to info@lforcompanionship.org or follow Literacy for Companionship on Facebook.
