ANGOLA — Trine University alumni and friends contributed more than $100,000 for student scholarships at the university’s 32nd Annual Alumni & Friends Scholarship Golf Outing.
Held Friday, Aug. 5, at Zollner Golf Course, the event welcomed 66 teams that played golf and ate meals prepared by Bon Appetit catering.
The event raised $105,062, with more to come from the Sig Cup competition between alumni of the Kappa Sigma and Alpha Sigma Phi fraternities. The total is already more than an $18,000 increase from last year’s outing.
“The golf outing is always a wonderful time to see old friends and enjoy a round of golf at one of the best collegiate courses in the nation, while helping provide scholarships for deserving students,” said Kent D. Stucky, vice president for university advancement. “Trine University and its students are grateful for the generous support of our alumni and friends.”
For the first time, the university presented awards for both the morning and afternoon flights of golf.
In the morning flight, a team Sponsored by First Federal Bank finished first: Scott Gruner, Mason Gruner, Max DiCicco and Lance Krebs. A team sponsored Croxton & Roe finished second: Dan Hough, Cat Benson, Bill Lanoue and Todd Johnson.
In the afternoon flight, a team of Kappa Sigma alumni finished first: Shawn Floyd, Alex Lorencz, Jason Paff and Andrew Lesher. A team Sponsored by BA Carts of Van Wert, Ohio, finished second: Sloan Whitaker, Adison Daub, Will Dixon and Bob Dixon.
Dave Gustafson won the 50/50 raffle.
Several raffle prizes were generously donated. Event and other major sponsors were AMI Investment Management, Metal Technologies Inc, 3 Rivers, Bon Appetit Management Company, JICI, Michael Kinder & Sons, Farmers State Bank, ISU Croxton & Roe, Steve and Wendy LaHood, MJ Insurance, PNC Bank, BA Carts and Executive Management Services.
The annual golf outing benefits the Trine Fund for student scholarships, which enables deserving students to earn a degree at Trine. The 2023 outing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
