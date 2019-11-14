ANGOLA — Thousands of public school teachers will converge on Indianapolis on Tuesday for an education rally — including several from Steuben County schools — as legislators gather for their annual organization day prior to the 2020 session that starts in January.
Teacher unions say at least 107 school districts with some 460,000 students — or more than 40% of statewide enrollment — are expected to be closed that day while their teachers attend the event.
While there will be teachers from Steuben County schools attending the rally, the numbers aren't great enough to force cancellation at Fremont, Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and Prairie Heights schools, administrators say.
"We only have 3 or 4 teachers who are planning to attend the rally. I don't anticipate any disruptions. It should be a typical school day for us," said Brent Wilson, MSD superintendent.
Wilson's words were echoed by Jeff Reed, Prairie Heights superintendent.
"I'm not anticipating any disruptions. We have a few teachers who will be attending, but we will have a normal school day," Reed said.
At Fremont, Superintendent Bill Stitt said some local things were being planned.
Numerous school district officials say they’ve decided to shut their doors because so many teachers requested personal time off for the rally that they wouldn’t be able to find enough substitute teachers to cover classrooms, the Associated Press reported. But they also say they support the push by teachers for a bigger boost in school funding and their grievances on other issues.
Leaders of the state’s two main teacher unions project that 10,000 or more teachers could attend the rally dubbed “Red for Ed Action Day” as members of the Republican-dominated Legislature are gathering for organizational meetings.
One of those teachers attending will be Celia Motz from Prairie Heights, who has been vocal at town hall meetings with legislators over the years.
"There will be about 10 staff members from Prairie Heights who will take time away from their classrooms Tuesday to help assure that the voices of northeast Indiana will be heard along with the rest of the state," Motz said in a message sent to The Herald Republican.
"It is my hope that the legislature will take note that free and equal public education is what our state wants and needs," Motz said.
She noted that diverting funds to vouchers and privatizing some schools have not led to the reforms lawmakers have sought.
"While school reformers claimed there would be better transparency and accountability by privatizing schools the opposite has been the case. Our students' futures should not be for sale to private, for-profit corporations. The money would be better invested in more mental health care for our students, more preschool and after school programs and in paying teachers a professional wage commensurate with their training and education," Motz said.
Teachers have been forced to leave education or go to neighboring states to earn more money.
"I have seen really quality teachers leave the profession in recent years because the stress and hours were just no longer worth it. I also know a number of colleagues who have moved across state lines where they can make thousands more dollars each year," she said.
Motz said Prairie Heights passed a referendum to increase funding, but the Legislature needs to realize more funding is necessary from Indianapolis.
"Our constituents have generously passed a referendum in the Prairie Heights district in the last year which has allowed us to continue to offer quality programs to our students. Never before, though, was it a necessity for me to go door to door campaigning for more school funding," she said. "It's time for the Legislature to take notice of what the people of Indiana want and need for a successful future."
State schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick, who has split from many fellow Republicans on education policy issues, is backing the rally.
"Their mobilization effort demonstrates the need for legislative action in regard to adequate and equitable K-12 funding impacting educators and support staff compensation, as this is an issue that cannot be solved at the local level alone," McCormick said in a statement. "Being the 50th state out of 50 in salary increases since 2002 is not acceptable."
