BUTLER — A Butler man died following a single-vehicle crash that occurred around 7:30 p.m. Thursday north of Butler.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said Lane M. Burns, 20, of Butler, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to an incident report, police said Burns was driving north in the 2200 block of C.R. 61 in his 2009 Ford F-350 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the west side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Police said the impact caused the pole to snap in half and the live wires fell across the roadway. Burns' vehicle came to rest approximately 20 feet west of the roadway in a field.
Police said Burns exited the vehicle and began walking east back toward C.R. 61. According to the news release, Burns stepped on the live wires that were across the roadway.
Burns was pronounced deceased at the scene when first responders arrived.
County police were assisted by the Butler police and fire departments, the DeKalb County Coroner's Office and Parkview EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.