Two people arrested on late Thursday, Friday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by law enforcement officers late Thursday and Friday morning. Formal charges are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Mary J. Bedell, 67, of the 5200 block of North 550 West, Angola, arrested on Bay View Road at Lane 405 Jimmerson, on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Carlos S. Castillo-Perez, 48, of the 700 block of North Lawndale, Chicago, arrested on Interstate 80 at mile marker 144 westbound, on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.