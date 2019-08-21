HAMILTON — Mike Meyer calls himself “the hillbilly forklift driver,” though he has been retired since 2014.
He uses the word “hillbilly” enough that I had to ask him what the word meant to him. And for one, he wanted to be clear that hillbilly is a genre of music, and that he does not use it or think about it negatively. He also explained, to him, it refers to his humble beginnings — his on the move with his single-parent mother, hardworking, want something figure it out yourself, but not too proud to accept the kindness of friends and strangers, upbringing.
Moving around so much as a child and young adult, he had little opportunity to become established anywhere.
“Growing up, I didn’t have anybody tell me anything,” Meyer says.
And he deeply wanted to know things, wanted understanding of the ways of the world, and deep knowledge in his interests. So he has let his curiosity be his guide for much of his life, as he says, “My curiosity is my engine.” And it has taken him down many paths, given him understanding and knowledge, and has created a rich history for himself of a life lived in pursuit of boundless opportunity.
In his photo, Meyer is pictured sitting in front of his two mandala tapestries he keeps in his garage. He was drawn to them while going down one of his paths of research into ancient history. He found mandalas when he was studying the 5 major religions, Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Islam and Hinduism. He explains that in Hinduism and Buddhism, mandalas are used as a form of meditation. Practitioners will meditate on all symbols around the circle of the mandala, going from outward to inward, fixating the mind on the sacred imagery. Today in the west, they are mostly used as decoration.
“When studying something I’m curious about, I have to find out everything I can learn about it.”
Both Mike’s son and wife attest to this claim, explaining that he has laser focus and will research until he can’t find anything else to learn about a subject.
What was initially an interview to learn about his hobby in art of making gemstone jewelry, turned into a four-hour interaction where I received almost an hour of history lesson from Ancient Egypt to the Roman Empire, to schools of thought surrounding the Big Bang and Creationism, as well as learning about all hobbies Meyer has invested time in throughout his life. My takeaway? Curiosity mixed with determination is a powerful force.
Meyer is a lifelong learner. He is one who doesn’t take information for fact, but needs to understand it for himself, though he makes a strong claim that he will never try to push his understanding on anyone else. And in his hobbies, he invests his time thoroughly to try to do the best he can with the resources he has and has found his greatest joy is in how much he can give and share, not accumulate.
One of his first hobbies was photography. He was inspired when, as a young boy, he had his mother’s small film camera with him and he snapped a picture of a train passing through his town. He thought, “This is a pretty good picture.”
In his 30s, he would go to NASCAR races on his days off work to take photos. He would print two copies and send them to the driver in the picture, asking for a signature on one and offering the other to keep. He said he would get about every signed copy back. He kept the signed copies for his own collection as well as gave many away to either charity events or friends and strangers.
“I enjoyed sharing my autograph pictures with people, especially when I would meet people who I think would really appreciate them, like those who haven’t been able to attend a race.”
Then he would sell copies of the photos on ebay to fans, and he said it was successful enough to fund the driving costs and equipment. He did this for 10 years, developing his skill each time, and not being afraid to seek out the professional photographers to ask for tips. He was using a Nikon 35mm back then. Since, he has given it away to a member of his family and has picked up a digital camera, where he now takes pictures of anything that catches his attention, like small details that often go unnoticed such as the fine detail of a Cardinal’s feathers.
Fine details are plenty in Mike’s world. Whether it is the customizable look for his burnt orange garage door he frequently changes with magnetic black patterned designs, to his customized motorcycle, lit up in technicolor.
One shining light he has carried with him since childhood is his love for music. “My interest in music has lasted me a lifetime.” Meyer’s mother played guitar and he grew up learning how to play on her instrument. As a young child to a single mother who moved around a lot, he said music was always what helped ease him into a friend group. Now, music is a way to carry on his mother’s legacy.
He has learned to build his own guitars. He played one in particular that was built from a single piece of ash he purchased. He says it produces the cleanest sound, as he plugs it into one of his many amps in his music room and plays several riffs that sound like it’s coming from an experienced, practiced guitar player.
With this learned skill, he has been able to give away four of his handcrafted guitars to family members. To him, this keeps the opportunity for music alive in his family. He says one of his favorite experiences was teaching his granddaughter how to play the guitar and taking her to a nursing home to play for the folks there.
And his most recent hobby is making jewelry from gemstones. His fascination with this craft began when he was landscaping his yard with river rock.
“When I was doing the rock project, I would study the rock and wonder how they got to look they way they did.” He found that river rock, which has a smooth surface, looks like such because of the movement of the stones in the river. When the stone rolls in the river and against each other, it smooths the surface. He began making sculptures with the rocks, putting them on top of each other and giving them away.
Deb Meyer and her daughter got Mike a rock tumbler this past Christmas after watching him make so many sculptures. He tried to cut and tumble the river rock, but found that it was too soft to use. A rock needs to be at least a 6 or 7 in hardness on a scale of 10, where 10 is a diamond, to be able to make into jewelry.
So he started making jewelry with tiger eye, which is identified by it’s gold, brown and yellow striated colors. Much of tiger eye comes from South Africa. It is found near volcanic areas where exposure to heat crystalizes the minerals and gives it a reflective appearance.
He also started making jewelry from jasper, which he likes the most. On the table where he had laid out 50 or so of his final pieces, there are four different types of jasper: leopard skin coming from Mexico, desert jasper coming from Madagascar, brecciated, found all over the earth but mined in a few places, his coming from Australia, and picture jasper, also found worldwide. jasper’s level of hardness is a 7, making it the easiest of stones he uses to craft.
So far, he estimates he has made 300 jewelry pieces since December and tumbled 800-900 rocks. Deb, who is next to him, says that she has gotten involved in much of the design process.
“We both love the surprise factor you get every time you see them out of the final tumble,” she says.
He has given many away, but when he sells a piece, he will sell it for $5. Though Mike could sell much of his inventory, what he likes most is the reaction he gets when he gifts them to friends, receptionists at the dentist’s office, or the desk clerk at the hotel where he’ll be staying. So far, every woman in his neighborhood, at his dentist’s office and probably the summer laker who goes on walks in the morning, has received a piece of his jewelry.
“The real attraction for me is their reaction. They are all surprised and they appreciate it and it’s unexpected. And that is the real reward to participate in that transaction.”
One thing he tells me I have to do is buy a candy bar at a gas station, but leave it on the counter. When the cashier mentions it was left, say, “No, I bought that for you.”
His son, Chris, is sitting to his left and says, “I would imagine since you’ve retired, you’ve become more giving, more personal.”
Mike adds, “Well, my perspective has changed. When I was a working man, I only had so much time to do this and that. Now I have time to pursue different events.”
Chris says his dad is a happy-go-lucky spirit who is always trying to help, and thinks that having little growing up has inspired his generosity in later years. What connects to him when his dad uses the word “hillbilly” is Mike’s do-it-yourself, old school methods.
“Maybe it wasn’t the store bought version, but it’s the unique version of somehow, some way type thing,” he says.
Meyer says everyone assigns value to their attachments. Whether it be jewelry, a job, a relationship, a hobby, he says we create value through our connections and that we are always deciding what is meaningful, and this gives meaning to life. And to him, it is a big deal to have a connection with the past, to inform his present and give depth to his future.
