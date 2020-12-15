FORT WAYNE — A Waterloo man charged with numerous felonies from a 2018 standoff with police at a Fremont area motel is now set for trial in August in Steuben Superior Court.
Joshua A. Kelley, 38, had been scheduled for jury trial Feb. 8-12. Due to an Indiana Supreme Court mandate suspending jury trials through March 1, it had to be continued.
Kelley, who is in federal custody in Fort Wayne due to a pending case in the Northern District Court of Indiana, was scheduled for a hearing Tuesday afternoon in Superior Court. Kelley was not transported to Steuben County and the hearing was conducted informally.
The trial is now scheduled to start Aug. 16. Steuben County Deputy Prosecutor Travis Musser said that by extending it into next summer, if the case must go to trial, hopefully pandemic conditions will have subsided and business can be conducted usual.
No additional hearings are currently set for Kelley, who has pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a March 7, 2018 drug-trafficking crime. Sentencing is set for Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. before Northern District Court Judge Holly Brady.
In Steuben County, Kelley faces 16 charges including two counts of Level 1 felony attempted murder for allegedly shooting at police after he refused to leave a Fremont area motel June 14, 2018.
