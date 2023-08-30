Six people arrested on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Danielle L. Bowdish, 36, of Lane 301 Barton Lake, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Adrian A. Brucker, 22, of the 500 block of North C.R. 745W, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Sean E. Florentine, 39, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Dylan J. Gray, 23, of the 3900 block of Hollopeter Road, Huntertown, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Mary E. Krug, 65, of the 200 block of Pleasant Street, arrested on S.R. 327 at C.R. 250S on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Andrew L. Trimm, 36, of the 00 block of South John Court, arrested at the jail on a warrant.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.