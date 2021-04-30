FLINT — An encroachment variance was the best option that Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District could come up with for a Little Otter Lake property owner.
Superintendent Bryan Klein allowed property owner Theresa Steele to run her line from her grinder pump to the road on Steele’s property at Lane 150 Little Otter Lake in rural Fremont.
Steele’s request was to have the line run under her deck, which is on blocks, to the road.
“Her property is 70 to 80% wetlands,” Klein said during a meeting of the SLRWD Board of Trustees on Wednesday. “It’s difficult to really do anything here.”
A well pit on the property has to be avoided, which Klein said pretty much prohibits using one side of the property. The lateral, with the approval, will run past the house and under the deck that doesn’t have any permanent posts.
“This area of the lateral isn’t a part that we would normally be concerned with having to dig up because it’s just straight lateral,” said Klein.
The proposed grinder would be approximately 20-feet from the deck. Klein said in the five or so feet around the tank would be the only area the district would normally find issues that have to be excavated around.
“Its not ideal, but to ensure she doesn’t have to re-drill another well and do a lot of costly things plus we don’t have problems trying to maintain our system, this was the best option we could come up with,” he said.
Klein also asked the board to approve an application of calcium chloride on C.R. 150N — which is a dirt road — in front of the facility for one mile, from C.R. 800W to C.R. 900W to help keep the dust down and to help prohibit further washboarding and pothole formation on the road.
The treatment helps hold moisture in the soil to keep the dust level down as well as helping maintain the integrity of the road.
It has a cost of $5,000 to apply, and the board approved paying for an application for one season and having discussion with the county highway department for future applications.
“We would coordinate this with the county, have them grade the road to make it nice and smooth prior to this being done,” he said.
Board member Jim Van Vlerah was against the approval, arguing that the county should be handling and paying for the application, not the district.
“Why are we paying to fix the county’s road,” Van Vlerah asked, and Klein’s answer was that it is because the county won’t.
Klein said he has beat his head against the wall long enough, so he decided to make the calls to try and go about getting the treatment done.
“You can’t put that on their road,” said Van Vlerah.
Klein said he will still seek permission from the Steuben County Highway Department to do the application.
Previously, the district has asked to have the road paved but the request denied.
Each application only lasts one season. Typically, Klein said, the application is done on dirt roads in Steuben County around the beginning of June.
