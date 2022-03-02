ANGOLA — All of the Republican candidates for nominations for district seats on the Steuben County Council will be appearing at the Chairman’s Breakfast of the Republican Party on Saturday.
The sponsored breakfast will be held at The Heritage Club, 1906 Wohlert St., starting at 8 a.m.
This year there are many candidates for Steuben County Council, with two of the four nominations contested in the Republican primary.
In Saturday’s meeting, the candidates will not be debating. They will be allowed a few minutes to speak.
With the District 1 seat opening up because of Councilman Jim Getz vacating his seat to seek the party’s nomination for the North District seat on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, four people filed their candidacies.
Those include Landon Brown, Angela Campbell, Christina Cress and Brian Welch. Brown and Campbell are from Lake Pleasant and Cress and Welch are from Fremont.
The other contested race is in District 4 where incumbent Tony Isa is being challenged by Frank Charlton. Both are from rural Angola.
Isa is in his second year on the council after winning election to the seat by a Steuben County Republican caucus in December 2020. Isa filled the vacancy created by Wil Howard’s election to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners in November 2020.
Also scheduled to appear at the breakfast are incumbents Rick Shipe, District 2, and Ruth Beer, District 3. Shipe is president of the council and Beer is vice president.
The Republican nominees will have Democratic challengers in the November election. Unless the Democratic Party comes up with a candidate, only the District 4 candidate would be unopposed.
Harle L. Vogel, Jimmerson Lake, and Judy Rowe, Lake Pleasant, are facing each other for the District 1 Democratic nomination. Rowe is the Steuben County Democratic Party chair.
Shipe, rural Angola, will be facing Democrat David MacFadyen, Angola, in the fall in District 2.
Beer, Hudson, in District 3, will be challenged by Ryan D. Bond, a Democrat from West Otter Lake, in the fall.
People planning on attending the meeting and having breakfast are supposed to make reservations with Karen Shelton, party vice chair, by calling or texting 316-9437 or emailing kwshelton64@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.