ANGOLA — The Town of Orland is planning its Annual Spring Clean-Up on Thursday, May 11, with the assistance of Washler Inc.
“This is just a one-day event; it’s picked up during our normal trash day,” said Orland Town Clerk April Sanders.
She said that during the town clean-up the town residents set out to the curbs their trash and piles as early as Monday of that week; sometimes the treasure hunters that will go through town and pick through the things that are set out to the curb and help eliminate some of the piles.
“We don’t require people to have permits or anything like that, if people drive through town, and there is something set outside as separate trash, as long as that homeowner is OK with that, then they can go ahead and take that,” said Sanders.
On May 11, trash collection will begin as early as 4 a.m., when multiple trucks will be starting in different parts of town at the same time and making only one pass through each area. Trash that fits the trash cans should be placed inside instead of on the ground.
“Piles of stuff are limited to eight feet long, four feet wide, and three feet tall,” reads the announcement on the Town of Orland official social media page.
Items weighing more than 75 pounds are not accepted, as well as such items as ash, batteries, stone, construction debris, dirt, electronics, hazardous materials, liquids, tires and yard waste. Carpets must be cut and rolled up into fouor-feet wide rolls or less; small items must be bagged; glass should be contained so that breakage doesn’t fall on the ground.
Normally the community has this clean up in June, but this year Washler asked to do it in May, said Sanders. The event, as usual, will be followed by an electronics recycling event on May 12 from 8 a.m. to noon at the parking lot by the Town Hall located at 6035 N SR 327
done by Earth Friendly Recyclers.
“We have in the past had an electronics recycling event that follows the Spring Clean-up, and that has been popular among the Town of Orland,” said Sanders. “We’ve had lots of requests to continue.”
The items that can be brought to the events include those that Washler Inc. will not accept, such as cell phones, hard drives, computer monitors, Christmas lights, keyboards and mice, modems, and microwaves.
“Earth Friendly Recyclers take things like cell phones, batteries, Christmas lights and just a myriad of electronic types of materials,” said Sanders. “They also take things like old instruments and metal.”
All items that contain freon, such as freezers, air conditioner units and fridges must have freon removed from them. Light bulbs, and CRT monitors, which are old-style computer or TV monitors, are not accepted.
Sanders said that while their clean-up is intended for the residents of Orland, the electronics clean-up is open to the public. For more information on electronic clean-up or to schedule larger quantities clean-up, please contact Earth Friendly Recyclers at 624-7850.
Sanders also reminded residents of Orland that although it is not an official rule, the town still requires their cooperation in not blowing the grass clipping on the streets where they can get in the municipal drains and cause problems to its stormwater management system and cause slick pavement.
“We are not prohibiting grass cutting, just don’t want you to blow your grass clippings in the streets,” said Sanders. “This is just a common courtesy we ask our residents to follow.”
