Six people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Chad R. Case, 43, Lane 301 Barton Lake, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor minor consuming an alcoholic beverage.
• Ashlee Dean, 29, of the 200 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, arrested in the 1800 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Amber E. Dearduff, 34, of the 1000 block of West Tilmor Drive, Muncie, arrested in the 1800 block of North Wayne Street, on a charge of felony theft of a vehicle with a prior conviction.
• Jared M. Lesher, 25, of the 4600 block of South West Riley Square, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street, on a charge of misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Cory J. Pagley, 34, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested in the 1200 block of West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Michael H. Sajdak, 51, of the 1800 block of South C.R. 425W, Columbia City, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
