ANGOLA — It’s big. It’s loud. It’s five years old, and it’s for a good cause.
The BIG Poker Run to benefit U.S. veterans will roar out of the Angola American Legion, 1760 W. Maumee St., on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Headed by Mike McAllister of Crooked Lake, BIG stands for Bikers Invested in Giving. The effort has touched lives throughout northeastern Indiana.
Last year, the ride raised $8,000. With the $5,000 left over from the year before, BIG was able to give $13,000 to the DeKalb County organization Quiet Knight. The nonprofit organization, established in 2010, provides assistance and aid to veterans and others in northeastern Indiana in times of immediate need or when other support organizations are unable to meet all of their needs.
With a mission so closely aligned to BIG, McAllister said he felt secure in bestowing the largest single donation BIG had ever given to Quiet Knight. He said he plans to continue supporting it, along with the Angola American Legion. Funds held by the Angola Legion are distributed as needed through the Legion or Steuben County Veterans Service Officer Alex Dobson.
“We’ve had people call me, or Alex has called me and said we have a veteran that could use some help,” said McAllister.
At Christmas time, BIG helped a single mother who is a veteran provide holiday gifts and trimmings for her two children.
McAllister plans to continue the poker run annually, with a new route every year and new stops along the way.
“We make sure it’s conducive to bikes,” he said, a smile crossing his tanned face. “We like what we call twisties, curvy roads. ... I’ve had so many people come up to me and say to me ‘The route is great. I really appreciate the lakes.’”
Riders come from Fort Wayne, Coldwater, Michigan and places in between.
Steuben County Sheriff’s Department provides traffic assistance as needed. McAllister said the deputies and Sheriff Rodney Robinson have been “a big help.”
He is planning for 150 motorcycles, leaving the Legion at 11:30 a.m. following registration and breakfast that starts at 10 a.m. The cost is $15 per rider; $20 for a rider and passenger, which includes two poker hands. All wheeled vehicles are welcomed.
Rain date is Sept. 15.
The contingent will travel to the Drafthorse Saloon in Orland first, then Turkey Lake Tavern in Stroh. BIG will return to Beer’s Pub and Grub in Ashley before winding back to 6 Autumns in Angola for a banquet and reception that will include door prizes and a silent auction.
McAllister extolled the donors and volunteers. Major sponsors include 6 Autumns, Joe Butler Allstate Agency, Lori Olson’s Edward Jones office and Hamilton Harley-Davidson of Sturgis, Michigan. Allegra of Elkhart prints fliers at no charge. Thymeless Images Photography provides free photography during the event.
The outpouring of support he receives every year is a “huge warm fuzzy,” said McAllister with feeling. Anyone wanting to get involved as a sponsor may call him at 403-1217.
