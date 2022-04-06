Seven people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Alex E. Bates, 34, of the 2700 block of North Hishland Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Ricardo Cruz Gonzalez, 26, of the 1700 block of North Wayne Street, arrested on S.R. 127 at C.R. 50W, Fremont, on a charge of operating a vehicle without every having obtained a license.
• George L. Fath Jr., 24, of the 100 block of East Felicity Street, arrested on S.R. 327 at C.R. 5, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
• Damian Juarez, 20, of the 200 block of East Garfield Avenue, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Michael J. Myers, 19, of the 9300 block of Gerig Road, Leo, arrested in the 200 block of West Gilmore Street, on a charge of felony child molesting.
• Laundavier J. Pritchett, 30, of Lane 591 Lake James, Fremont, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Matthew D. Shaffer, 35, of the 1700 block of North Wayne Street, arrested in the 6600 block of East C.R. 200N, on charges of felony invasion of privacy under a protective order and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
